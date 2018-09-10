AMSU’s 100 hours blockade Vehicles stay off NH-37

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9: There was no vehicular traffic on Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH 37) on account of the 100 hours total blockade called by AMSU since last midnight against the assault of their volunteers including general secretary by NSCN-IM cadres at Nungba on September 3.

It is reported that the NSCN-IM cadres halted a bus in which AMSU volunteers were travelling from Silchar to Imphal. Apart from assaulting the AMSU team, the militants also collected illegal tax from the travellers.

Taking strong exception to the assault and other excesses committed by NSCN-IM cadres in the State, AMSU called a 100 hour total blockade on NH-37 demanding immediate arrest of all the culprits and removal of NSCN-IM’s designated camps opened in the State.

On account of the 100 hours total blockade, vehicles of all types stayed away from the highway today.

AMSU volunteers were seen blocking the highway at Khumbong, Keithelmanbi, Kotlen, Golathor, Babupara and Lakhipur. However, there is no report of any untoward incident.

AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem said that NSCN-IM cadres have been operating openly in the State even though the cease fire agreement signed between the Government of India and the militant outfit does not cover Manipur.

Moreover, they have been indulging in rampant extortion apart from harassing transporters and the public along highways, Manjit said.

The September 3 incident is just one example of how NSCN-IM has been looting people on highways, said the AMSU president.

He went on to assert that NSCN-IM has been working consistently to create distrust and animosity among indigenous communities of the State.

Even though NSCN-IM cadres have been committing all kinds of excesses including rampant extortion, the State Government has been acting ignorant.

It is a matter of grave concern that the State Government is unable to nab those NSCN-IM cadres involved in the September 3 assault, Manjit said.

He demanded the Government to remove all the NSCN-IM’s designated camps opened at Buning (Tamei), Siroy (Ukhrul), Oklong (Senapati) and different places of Chandel district in total contravention of the cease fire ground rules.

Notably, essential services, medical services and religious activities are exempted from the purview of the total blockade.