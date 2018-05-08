AMTA announces list of technical officials for 14th Governor’s Taekwondo Cup

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7 : All Manipur Taekwondo Association (AMTA) announced the names of the match officials who will conduct the upcoming 14th Governor’s Taekwondo Cup Manipur 2018 to be held at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak from May 10 to 13.

A referee clinic in connection with the tournament will also be conducted tomorrow from 8 am onwards at National Sports Academy Hall. The officials announced for the event should participate in this referee clinic said a press release issued by AMTA.

The names of the officials in the panel announced today included; International referees: L Meghabarna Singh, Ng Sunita Chanu, S Anita Chanu, L Tutu, Ng Radhapriyari Devi; National referees: N Chandrakumar Singh, H Romenjit, Th Tarun Singh, Y Shantibala Devi, T Raju Singh, K Nanaocha Devi, K Jimson Singh, H Sanjoy Singh, Ph Sonia Devi, Th Kiran Singh, N Bishorjit Singh, A Bijen Singh, RK Dhanajit Singh, M Sanahal Singh, M Romeo Singh, L Sandeep Singh, L Haimo, Sh Rojen Singh, L Naoboy Singh and L Bhusan Singh and State referees: S Johny Singh, N Singhajit Singh, L Sarju Devi, M Santalai, H Bobo Singh, L Okendro Singh and S Surbala Chanu.