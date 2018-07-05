AMTA invites application for RK Sanatombi Devi and Governor’s Award

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : Meritorious taekwondo players registered to All Manipur Taekwondo Association can apply for the prestigious RK Sanatombi and Governors Award for Best Students 2018 which will be conferred on September 10 at Asha Jina Complex, said a press release issued by All Manipur Taekwondo Association.

The release further instructed intending players to submit respective bio-data, passport size photographs and related documents to the secretary of the association till July 15. Further details can be had from the office of the association.