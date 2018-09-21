AMUCO bats for peace, sanity

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20: Decrying the mob lynching of Farooque Khan (26) at Tharoijam on September 13, the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has condemned the biased statements and theories made by some people regarding the incident, as well as the failure of the State Government to take up any tangible action regarding the incident.

A press release issued by the secretary general of AMUCO today conveyed that the association does not endorse any form of thoughts, opinions, statements or actions which can harm the peace and harmony among the various communities residing in Manipur.

AMUCO neither supports/endorses the inhumane practice of mob lynching nor will the association do so in the future and demanded the State Government to expedite the investigation into the Tharoijam case and to find out every ounce of truth behind the incident.

Claiming that failure on the part of the State Government to do so might lead to constant occurrence of mob justice/lynching incidents in the future, AMUCO reasoned if the authority awards befitting punishments to those involved in such violence, the case of mob violence in the State will subside or even disappear altogether.

On the other hand, the association demanded all those concerned, political parties etc to refrain from taking advantage of the Tharoijam incident for their own gain.

AMUCO also demanded an immediate stop regarding the uploading of any videos, photos or materials which can cause communal tension on social media sites and also urged the State Government to take up proper action against such cyber criminals immediately.

On the other hand, the JAC formed in connection with the killing of Farooque has demanded one Heikrujam Shyama Devi, member of Tharoijam Awang Leikai Chaokhat Khongthang Meira Paibi, regarding the statements she made on the Tharoijam incident during a talk show on September 17. A press release issued by the convenor of the JAC today further expressed shock at the alleged demand by Shyama Devi to the JAC to hand over the two individuals (who came with Farooque but managed to escape) and clarified that the JAC has no knowledge about the said two individuals and demanded the member to provide necessary details, addresses and photos of the two individuals to the JAC if possible.

The JAC also reasoned that it would be the right step to foster peace and harmony among the communities instead of pointing fingers at one another.