AMUCO points finger at GoI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 14: Contending that the Central Government is consistently creating new policies which often seem to have divisive effect, All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) president Ph Deban Sharma urged the people of the State to remain alert and prepared to defend the State from falling victim to the influence of such policies, at all times.

Speaking to media persons as a part of the protest which was held at Kwakeithel Bazar in connection with the observation of the 17th Protest Day (Against the Divisive Policy of Government of India), Deban stated that the Central Government has been devising various kind of policies detrimental to the unity of the State from time to time, ever since it started holding peace talks with the NSCN (IM) in 1997.

He said that the initiation of the peace talk between the GoI and the NSCN (IM) has paved the way for destroying the integrity of Manipur as the agenda of the peace talk includes integration or unification of the contiguous Naga inhabited areas in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh into a greater Nagaland.

He explained that with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration between the NSCN (IM) and Centre on June 14, 2001, the clause the ‘ceasefire without territorial limits’ was included which led to public uproar/uprising of June 18 that year.

The enraged people burnt down the Manipur Legislative Assembly and 18 people lost their lives.

Hence, AMUCO has been organising sit-in-protest every year, on June 14, to mark the day, he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre is seemingly accepting the demands for integration of Naga inhabited territories as well as the demands for Kuki Homeland as it continues to design strategies based on community line.

However, AMUCO and the people of Manipur will never accept any policy that favours only a few communities, whether be it in connection with the peace talk between GoI and NSCN (IM) or between the Government and SoO pact signatories, Deban said and added that AMUCO is always ready to protect the State in the interest of the people.

He also urged the people of the State to always remain alert and be prepared to protect the State from any external attempts to break the State.

A large number of womenfolk as well as members of various CSOs also took part in the protest.