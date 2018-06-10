AMUCO, UCM say no to ethnic-based pact

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 9: The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the United Committee Manipur (UCM) have reiterated that any sort of ethnic-based political or cultural body should not be set up within the State of Manipur.

A leaflet circulated by the 17th Great June Uprising, Unity Day 2018, publicity sub-committee categorically stated that neither any community based territorial council nor any community based administrative unit will be allowed to be set up in Manipur.

Asserting that the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary must be protected at all costs, the two apex CSOs warned that the Parliament of India should not adopt any decision or pass any Bill which can harm the integrity of Manipur or threaten the sanctity of its territorial boundary.

Any conflict arising out of such implausible demands like Greater Nagalim, Kuki State or homelands for different communities would be quite detrimental to the future of all the communities of Manipur.

“Only co-existence, collective struggle and collective development can bring a bright future to each and every one of us”, said AMUCO and UCM.

All the communities should resist tooth and nail any attempt to exploit the resources of Manipur by MNCs and other agencies.

“At the same time, the ongoing liberation movements cannot be taken lightly. It is our bounden duty to work for a peaceful future”, it asserted.

The Government rather than resolving the insurgency issue has been only strengthening the resolve of insurgency groups through misplaced policies like imposition of AFSPA, the CSOs remarked.

In addition to these draconian laws, the Government has been enforcing several other strategies which would only further put off any possible solution to the insurgency movement.

Given the critical situation, all the people together with AMUCO and UCM need to shoulder key responsibilities.

As in the previous years, AMUCO and UCM are organising mega public convention at Kekrupat on the occasion of the 17th Great June Uprising, Unity Day on June 18 so that all the people/communities can adopt a collective decision.

The publicity sub-committee then appealed to all the people of each and every community of Manipur to suspend their day’s work and attend the June 18 anniversary where a crucial collective decision would be adopted.