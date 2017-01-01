AMUCO welcomes 2017

IMPHAL, Dec 31: While welcoming the new year 2017, the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has called upon all the communities to forget and forgive all the past hatchets and animosities.

A press release issued by AMUCO president Ph Deban remarked that different communities have been living together for centuries and they would continue to co-exist together in future too.

However, different external and internal forces have been conspiring to create distrust and enmity among different communities and this has been further compounded by ethno-centric political aspirations.

The end of 2016 may do away with all the artificial walls of division being erected among different communities by some forces inimical to Manipur, prayed the AMUCO president. He further wished that the new year may bring a peaceful and egalitarian Manipur where all the communities, big and small, respect each other.

“Let’s join hands and fight back all external forces inimical to Manipur, live together and prosper together”, Deban added.