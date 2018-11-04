Amur Falcons

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 3: Three Raptor biologists from Hungary, along with officials of Wildlife Institute of India Deharadun and State Forest Department reached Ta-menglong today with the aim of researching Amur Falcon.

According to an official source, the team consisting of Hungarian Raptor biologists Peter Palatitz, Peter Fehervari and Zsofia Sumegi, Wildlife Institute of India official Dr R Suresh Kumar, Arun RS, DFO Tamenglong Forest Division, Nehemiah Panmei, Honorary Wildlife Warden Tamenglong and Kharibam Hitler Singh, Range Officer Tamenglong Range will camp in various parts of Tamenglong district and try to capture the bird (Amur Falcon) and attach radio satellite transmitters.

With the help of these transmitters, the scientists will be able to minutely study the migration pattern of the bird, its routes etc, the source added.