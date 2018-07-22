Amutombi Memorial Volley MIKHYA, YMDO roll into last 4 stage

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 21 : Hosts MIKHYA and YMDO Heirangoithong have booked their semi-final berths at the Mayang Imphal Khumujam Amutombi Singh Memorial State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 which got underway at Khuman Mini Stadium, Mayang Imphal Konchak since yesterday.

MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal which got better of YMDO, Heirangoithong by 3-2 sets yesterday, overcame USWC, Uchiwa by 3-2 sets in another similar Group A league match.

MIKHYA who had a bright start lost the second and the third sets to USWC before wrapping up the game 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.

In another Group A league match, YMDO, Heirangoithong defeated USWC by 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 26-24) sets to seal a place in the semi-final.

In the Group B league match staged today, YDO, Chongtham Kona outlasted MPSC by 3-0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-18) sets to secure the second win of the tournament.

MPSC, however, came back in the next group B league match against NYDC, Khaidem and secured a 25-13, 25-11, 25-19 win to keep their tournament run alive.