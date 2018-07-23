Amutombi Memorial Volley MPSC to meet YDO in summit clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 22 : MPSC will lock horns with YDO, Chongtham Kona in the summit clash of the Mayang Imphal Khumujam Amutombi Singh Memorial State Level Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2018 which got underway at Khuman Mini Stadium, Mayang Imphal Konchak since July 20.

The final match of the tournament scheduled tomorrow is expected to be graced by TN Haokip, MLA Saikot AC; Dr Kh Ratankumar, former MLA, Mayang Imphal AC and Tayeb Ali, Member Uchiwa Zilla Parishad as dignitaries.

The first semi-final match of the tournament saw Group B runners up, MPSC edge out Group A winners, MIKHYA by 3-2 sets while Group B winners, YDO outlasted Group A runners up YMDO, Heirangoithong in straight sets.

The first semi-final match was a see-saw affair as both MPSC and MIKHYA cancelled out each other lead until MPSC surged ahead in the deciding set to reap a 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-6 win and sealed the final berth.

In the second semi-final match, YDO had an easy game as they notched up a 25-9, 25-20, 25-23 win over the Heirangoithong side.

Earlier, in the last Group B league match, YDO got better of BAKHE Sanakeithel in straight sets to emerge group winners. YDO took control of the game from the first set onwards and took a clean 25-9, 25-20, 25-23 win at the end.