AMWJU assists

IMPHAL, Aug 28 : All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) handed over financial aid to Impact TV News video editor Kakchingtabam Bipin Sharma , who is currently undergoing treatment at Advanced Speciality Hospital & Research Institute (ASHRI), Palace Compound, for an illness.

The standing committee team of the union was led by AMWJU president Brozendra Ningomba.

It may be mentioned that MLAs Th Satyabrata and Kh Joykishan have already provided financial assistance to Bipin as well earlier.

Bipin (37) of Brahmapur Heirikhagok Makhong was hospitalised on August 25.

On the other hand, social worker Huidrom Vikramjit also gave financial assistance to the Impact TV News video editor.

The well wishers also prayed for Bipin’s speedy recovery.