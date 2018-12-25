AMWJU calls GB, EGM states stand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 24: Whereas the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) has called a special general body meeting at Manipur Press Club at 11 am tomorrow with regard to the many defamatory and disparaging comments made by different sections of people against Editors of media houses and AMWJU, the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) held a meeting this afternoon on the allegation that the guild chose to remain silent on the detention of Kishorchandra Wangkhem under NSA.

The EGM meeting held this afternoon resolved to issue a clarification regarding the voices of anger and resentment raised by different groups in connection with the detention of Kishorchandra under NSA.

A press release issued by EGM said that media houses have been covering all the events related to detention of Kishorchandra under NSA and they would do so in future too although there might have been some misses.

A number of people including an Editor had been detained under NSA before Kishorchandra. Media houses have been following the same approach which they adopted when other people were detained under NSA in the past.

Media houses have nothing to do when authorities concerned take up action against anyone for indulging in activities not related to his or her profession even if he or she is a journalist, said the EGM. Meanwhile, a press release issued by AMWJU informed that a special general body meeting will be held tomorrow regarding the disparaging and defamatory comments made by different sections of people against Editors and AMWJU in social media. The general body meeting which would also be attended by EGM members and de-registration of AMWJU at the Registrar of Cooperative Societies would also be taken as one of the agenda, it conveyed.