AMWJU condoles

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 19: All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) organised a condolence meeting at Manipur Press Club today, in connection with the untimely demise of former member of AMWJU and senior reporter of Manipur Mail, Ningthoukhongjam Bishorjit Singh yesterday.

A press release issued by the secretary general of AMWJU today conveyed that AMWJU standing committee members as well as union members, led by AMWJU president Brozendro Ningombam paid floral tributes to the deceased and prayed for the departed soul. The members also shared the grief of the bereaved family.

Bishorjit is survived by his wife and two daughters.