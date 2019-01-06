AMWJU, EGM invite MUSU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5: The All Manipur Working Journa-lists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) have invited the Manipur University Stu-dents’ Union (MUSU) for a dialogue on or before January 8 regarding the ban on all local dailies within MU campus except two as announced by the MUSU general secretary through social media and a few media houses. The invite was issued after a joint meeting of AMWJU and EGM.

The meeting strongly condemned MUSU’s failure to give any response to the earlier joint proposal made through media by AMWJU and EGM for a dialogue.

The two media bodies also expressed strong resentment over the silence of MU authority and other bodies of MU on the ban imposed on local newspapers inside MU campus. If there is a no positive response by January 8, media houses would neither cooperate with MUSU nor any activity related with MU, according to a resolution adopted by AMWJU and EGM today.