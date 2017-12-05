AMWJU to face ‘threats’

IMPHAL, Dec 4: With regard to the charges of BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (administration) K Saratkumar and RK Shivchandra against AMWJU president W Shamjai, an emergency meeting of the AMWJU Standing Committee was held today and the meeting decided to give a befitting response.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club after the emergency meeting, AMWJU advisor N Tombiraj said that Chief Minister N Biren has initiated certain measures to abolish VIP culture in the State.

As a part of these measures, red beacons fixed atop vehicles of VVIPs and VIPs have been removed.

But some unelected BJP leaders have been sustaining VIP culture by taking security escorts. The AMWJU president was just criticising such VIP culture, Tombiraj said.

On the other hand, some MLAs have been moving only with their PSOs without security escorts.

But some unelected BJP leaders threatened AMWJU president W Shamjai through telephone using strong words like “Shall we kill you?”, “Shall we fight to the end?” etc. But later, they maintained that they never made such threats.

AMWJU would never accept such double-standard nature, Tombiraj said.

Informing that a protest demonstration would be staged at 2 pm tomorrow at Keishampat in condemnation of the threats issued against AMWJU president W Shamjai, Tombiraj appealed to all the people/organisations who value freedom of press to join the protest demonstration.

After the protest demonstration, a memorandum would be submitted to Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

Copies of the same memorandum would also be dispatched to the Press Council of India, Indian Journalists Union, the President and the Prime Minister, Tombiraj added.