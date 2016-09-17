AMWJU observes 43rd foundation day CM acknowledges complex work of scribes

IMPHAL, Sep 16: The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) celebrated its 43rd foundation at Manipur Press Club here today.

Chief Minister O Ibobi, AMWJU president Wangkhemcha Shamjai, veteran journalist A Madhumangol and Information and Public Relations Director Meghachandra Kongbam attended the event as presidium members.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister O Ibobi remarked that Manipur is a very complex society where more than 30 sub-tribes are living together. It is obvious that any person who belong to a particular community will want to talk and support his/her community. So, working as a journalist amidst such a complex society with commitment is true service to the people.

Without press, the society will be in complete darkness. Apart from press being the fourth pillar of society, it also leads the society in the right direction.

Ibobi then compared media to navigators of a ship.

For the welfare of journalists’ faculty, a corpus fund is needed to be established and he will help in whatever level, the Chief Minister assured.

The recent press conference series hosted by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations for all departments of the State was a good beginning specially for fostering good relations between the Government and people, the Chief Minister added while expressing keen desire for the Directorate to organise more such conferences in future.

Even though the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression, the same freedom is curtailed quite often in the State. There have been many instances where journalists were threatened for reporting the truths and facts.

Talking about establishment of a press academy, the Chief Minister stated that the Government has issued a land allotment order after due deliberation at a Cabinet meeting.

Meghachandra Kongbam said press is giving mass education through dissemination of news and information.

Unlike the earlier time, the State has platforms for news analysis in AIR Imphal, discussion hour and manung hutna programmes in local TV Channels. He further cited that where there is platform for any issue, there is a way to solve the problem.

To create more awareness about the profession of journalism in hill areas, the directorate is organising seven-days basic training courses in Ukhrul and Senapati districts for the first time, the Director added.

Shamjai said that 15 individuals are enjoying the benefits of journalists’ pension scheme at present.

As part of the AMWJU’s 43rd foundation day celebration, the Chief Minister led the gathering in paying floral tributes to the photographs of departed AMWJU members and simple gifts were presented to the veteran journalists and family members of the departed members.