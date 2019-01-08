AMWJU observes 44th Press Club foundation day

Imphal, Jan 7 (DIPR)

Forest and Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar has said that the media has a great role to play in promoting good governance in the State. He made the statement at the 44th foundation day of Manipur Press Club organised by the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) yesterday.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, Th Shyamkumar said that the aspects of good governance are facilitated by a strong and independent media within a society. He opined that only when journalists are free to monitor, investigate and criticize the public administration’s policies and actions, good governance can prevail.

He further suggested that all the journalists in the State must follow the basic principles of journalism and uphold the ethics of balanced reporting taking accounts and feedbacks of all the stakeholders rather than reporting a one-sided story.

As media often highlights the problems and flaws of the Government, it should also highlight the good works and journalists must do reporting from the interior parts of the State for effective implementation of the various welfare schemes and programmes. Stating that media should act like a guide and a tutor to all, he said everybody has flaws which can be corrected with timely intervention. Heisnam Balkrisna, Director, DIPR said that the Directorate is committed and working for the welfare of the media persons of the State. Announcing that the senior media persons will be covered under the Manipur State Journalists’ Pension Scheme with one time relaxation, he said that a meeting regarding the matter will be held soon with the representatives of the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) and AMWJU. He also informed that the proposal to increase the pension amount will be introduced soon in the Cabinet. He said that the Government is committed to the welfare of the journalists of the State as the Chief Minister had announced recently that journalists and hawkers would be brought under the Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT). He further announced that an insurance policy is in the pipeline for the hawkers of the State and invited genuine suggestions from the journalists.

Brozendro Ningomba, president, AMWJU spoke about the decline in the ethics, morality and discipline among few journalists of electronic, print and digital media recently. He advised the journalists of the State to follow discipline and ethics in order to succeed in life and for development of the society. Announcing that a tombola game will be held for fund raising for the Yaoshang Sports, he also welcomed all the persons related to the media to participate in the sports event.

Ahead of the function, floral tributes were offered to the departed journalists of the State. During the function veteran journalists and families of the departed journalists were honoured with shawls. Hemantakumar Ningombam, Editor, Sanaleibak and vice president, Editors’ Guild Manipur; N Rajendro Singh, social worker, former president ICHAM, veteran journalists of the State, journalists of different media organizations among others attended the function.