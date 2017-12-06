AMWJU protests, to take case to Delhi

IMPHAL, Dec 5: Taking strong exception to the alleged threats and objectionable language used by some leaders of BJP Manipur Pradesh against AMWJU president W Shamjai, the State’s journalist fraternity staged a protest demonstration at Keishampat today after which a memorandum was submitted to the Governor.

After the protest demonstration, team of AMWJU led by its president W Shamjai went to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

It is said that copies of the same memorandum would be dispatched to the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Press Council of India.

The memorandum urged the Governor to intervene into the issue and take up necessary action against the particular BJP leaders.

During a panel discussion programme on local cable TV channel on VIP culture in Manipur, AMWJU president Wangkhemcha Shamjai gave his opinion taking the names of some BJP leaders/functionaries.

Reacting to Shamjai’s comments.

BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman RK Shivchandra called Shamjai over telephone and allegedly threatened the latter for naming BJP functionaries in addition to using crude and defamatory language.

Earlier, RK Shivchandra and the party general secretary K Sharat threatened to file a defamation suit against Shamjai on December 3. The memorandum urged the Governor to take up necessary action such alleged unprincipled BJP leaders and take judicious decisions in the interest of safeguarding the essence of democracy and media’s freedom.