An open letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India The current impasse in Manipur University

Contd from previous issue

15. His continued absence from office without proper information on when he would be back causing serious problems to the students making it very uncertain when they can get their original academic credentials like the original certificate, mark-sheets, etc. Since his joining it takes about 2 to 3 weeks to get those documents which earlier used to take about 2 to 3 days only.

16. Most of the short term courses under Centre for Myanmarese Studies, Human Rights, etc.of one year now take more than 2 years to complete due to complete lack of apathy and timely intervention.

17. He is the first VC of Manipur University and perhaps among the Universities in the country to ride on a bullet proof car with “Y” category security status as if he is travelling in a University situated in war zone country site.

18. Students including even some teachers not in his good book are invariably subjected to body search by his Y category security personnel perhaps to frighten them with psychological warfare tactics and threat before meeting the VC.

19. His incorrigible habit of leaving the station at the drop of a hat at University’s expenses without assigning any reason thereof nor giving the charge to anybody during his absence thereby leaving the University not only headless but direction less also for long period of time.

Due to his incompetence and indifferent attitude, the Manipur University which was given ‘A’ grade by NAAC could not be found in the first 100 position in the ranking published by NIRF. Despite his claim of doing good work for the University, the ranking further slipped below 300 in his second year! Will he further take the University down below 500 in his third year in the office? With all these achievements with quantum jumps in the wrong direction with lopsided intentions, all the three main units of the University community, namely MUTA, MUSU and MUSA have in a rare show of unity demanded his immediate removal from the office of the Vice Chancellor since his further continuation in the office will not only ruin the academic atmosphere beyond repair but also take the University in its nadir at the cost of the future generation of the students of Manipur.

His frail claim that the present movement is closely related with a demand letter for five crores of rupees that he received from a proscribed Underground Group (its identity still not made public)as reported by the Hon’ble CM of Manipur is not beyond any reasonable doubt. He perhaps tried to capitalize on the fact that Manipur being in the midst of a conflict zone anything can be blamed and justified in the name of insurgency related accusations. On the contrary, people of Manipur by now are quite accustomed to fighting for their rightful rights; be it from the excesses of the security forces or the insurgents groups through democratic protests. He has never disclosed or shared this information with the University community. If he has taken the MUTA and MUSU into confidence, the teachers and the students would have vehemently fought in his favour. Or at least, he should have registered an FIR in the nearest Police Station. Since he has not taken any of the logical and expected steps, there is serious doubt about the genuineness of the claim. However, we strongly demand to properly investigate for the truth to be established either way. It was also claimed, perhaps as last resort, that he was targeted because he is an outsider. Nothing can be more misleading than this. Among the Universities in the Northeast India, Manipur University is perhaps the only University which ask for a man of integrity and equal visionary as a Vice Chancellor irrespective of his geographical location unlike other who openly demand for a local man to be appointed as their VC. Won’t his claim of being targeted since he is a non-local contradict the warm welcome he received at the time of his joining? Besides, two local VC in charges had to resign in quick succession under the students pressure just prior to his joining the office. If the person in the chair of the VC is not able to discharge his duty as demanded by the position to the expectation of all the stake holders, he is always shown the door not guided by parochial consideration of being local or non-local. The most fondly remembered VC of this University continues to (late) Prof.KJ Mahale, an outsider, who was the VC when the University was under state government. There is even a memorial lecture after his name. In this University respect is earned and not commanded on the basis of one’s nexus with powers that be or political leanings!

After more than 54 days of the agitation, MHRD had finally instituted a fact finding Committee headed by the retired Acting Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court with two not so senior officers from the UGC and MHRD. However, the agitators are not accepting the committee as they will be conducting the enquiry while the VC is still holding onto his position giving rise to the suspicion that he can and will try to influence the enquiry through withholding of vital documents and information. Further, the two officers are much below the rank of VC and hence should not be made a member of such a committee. During the course of the meeting with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur on 24.07.2018 it was placed before the Hon’ble CM that while the investigation was going on, the present VC should not hold office and he may be given leave or suspended and an in charge VC appointed to look after the affairs of MU till the final outcome of the investigation.

Hon’ble Sir, we are aware that according to the criminal jurisprudence prevailing in India, a person is deemed innocent until proved guilty. However, even in the government to ensure that any enquiry is not influenced the charged or accused is either suspended or asked to go on leave. Hence to enable the matter to be brought to its logical conclusion, it is necessary that Prof. Pandey be asked to go on leave till the enquiry report is submitted. Based on the report, he can either return or quit, though his return is most unlikely as he has already lost the confidence of the University community. It may also be recalled that supporting the demand for his ouster all Deans, HoDs, etc. have already resigned bringing to a complete halt to the normal functioning of the university. In the light of all these, the only choice left before him is the Hobson’s choice, that is honourably exit by gracefully resigning from the post before his eventual removal from the same.

The issue before us now is not the nitty gritty of the charges and counter charges, the honour or dishonour or the prestige of Prof Pandey but the serious issue of more than 16,000 students of Manipur who are anxiously waiting for declaration of the final semester examination of TDS. If the result is not declared within a short period of time they would be losing one academic year delaying their possible entry to a University or an institute for further higher studies here or elsewhere. Hence there is an urgency to get the Examination Cell to immediately function so that the results can be declared.

If the declaration of the exam result is not out by the first week of August for which the university have to start functioning before the end of this month, there is likely to be more problem arising out of it.

It is therefore requested that Your Honour will kindly cause to advice the VC to go on leave so that the fact finding committee can go ahead with its enquiry and submit the report. This will be the least possible step for the university to return to normalcy. Since a university must be made to be a centre for academic excellence and not a place for manipulation, nepotism, or corruption, only on the ground of violating the statutory provisions is enough to dismiss him. The University Act provides a number of authorities of the University and his act of defiance by violating the statutory provisions is a lucid example of how he intends to run the university without any responsibility. He perhaps is afraid that this body once duly constituted will question his administrative acumen or even call on his complete failure to run the university. The fact that the Court meeting has not been held even once, which he has not been able to refute, indicates the University is running without a proper approved budget.

We do hope that in the interest of the students and the university you will be kind enough to intervene so that normalcy returns in the campus.Whiie we appreciate your concern for wholesome development of the north eastern region of the country for an overall developed India, we would politely reiterate that the development of the NE region or any region for that matter begin with a firm footing in education especially in the higher education sector. Unless the Universities in the region are allowed to flourish without any political or other similar interference from any quarter, the higher education would still remain in its infancy with political spoon feeding. We therefore firmly believe that you would kindly look into the matters of the Manipur University which is in state of paralysis for the last more than 54 days and come up with a solution that will make the University restore its ‘A’ grade and perhaps within the top 100 in the NIRF list. However, if no affirmative action is forthcoming from your good office within a couple of days, we will presume that the interest shown by you in your lectures and public address are nothing but mere rhetoric with no intent.

As mentioned earlier, the frustration is now almost complete and if immediate steps to open the university are not made by the end of this month, the agitation may enter a violent phase which will cause serious law and order problem. Till now the agitation is peaceful and without violence and it can turn violent any day if decision to open the university and declare the results of the 6th semester exam for the TDC by asking the VC to either go on leave or grant him compulsory leave urgently, which will save the career of these students.

Yours sincerely

Aakash Salam, President, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM).