An open letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India The current impasse in Manipur University

Hon’ble Sir,

With the highest respect and regards, we take the privilege of drawing your kind attention to the present impasse that has paralyzed the Manipur University for more than fifty four days now consequent upon the agitation spearheaded by the students, teachers and non-teaching staffs of the University demanding the removal of the present Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey. The protracted impasse has already begun affecting the academic prospects and career of around one lakh students including more than 16,000 odd students studying in various colleges affiliated to Manipur University since the long overdue result for the final (sixth) semester examination of the three years degree course (TDC) of the University still remained undeclared.

Sir, it may be recalled that when the present Vice Chancellor (VC) first arrived and joined the University on 13th December, 2016, he was accorded a very warm welcome by all the students, the teachings and non-teaching staffs of the University with the high hopes that he will lead the University forward to scale newer heights in academics. When he assumed the charge of VC, the Manipur University was already assessed by NAAC and the grading of “A” was communicated during his time. But unfortunately, the hope of scaling further heights soon became misty because of lack of commitment and determination despite strong request and persuasion by the students’ community to properly streamline the administration of the University with a view to making the University a bright spot in the region and also in the country in the field of academics. However, it all fell on deaf ears and he continued with his casual and indifferent approach towards the functioning of the University. The proverbial ‘last straw on the camel’s back’ was his frequent and sudden disappearances from the University without proper leave keeping everyone in the University in the dark on where he was going and for what purpose and when he is returning, without any clear cut information to whom the charge of VC was assigned during his absence, etc.

It has been more than 54 days since the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) had started the agitation bringing all the academic activities in the University at a standstill completely paralysing the University, which has slowly but steadily affected the activities of all the affiliated colleges and institutions, too. This has also caused a serious problem on the law and order situation in the state. The lackadaisical approach and indifferent attitude of the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) right from the beginning of the agitation coupled with lukewarm response with no meaningful intervention from the concerned authority had further infuriated the students’ community as if they are students of lesser Indians! At the same time, both the Hon’ble Governor and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur shied away from the issue ducking under the excuse that Manipur University being a Central University there is hardly any role for the state Government to play. Though this appeared to be true on purely technical terms, they utterly failed to realise that it is their bounden duty to look after the academic interest of all the students of Manipur who are studying in different colleges and institutes in Manipur which are affiliated under Manipur University. They simply cannot run away from their responsibilities of looking after the interest of the students of Manipur even though the University under which they are affiliated may be a central one. Nothing can more deceitful than this!

In the absence of any timely and fruitful intervention, the situation in the University deteriorated with the students left like abandoned orphans, the Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) after a long discussion appealed Prof Pandey to immediately come out with an amicable solution by either refuting the charges or arriving at an agreement. As strong headed person as Prof Pandey is, he decided to ignore MUTA’s suggestion with a terse response that unless the students open his office along with the administrative block, he would not come to the campus. Frustrated with such arrogance and unfriendly attitude, the teachers body was left with no other choice but to join the agitation for his removal as launched by MUSU. Later on the Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) also joined the agitation displaying a rarest of the rare unity among the different communities of the University, which perhaps is for the first time in the history of the University, with the unanimous demand for the immediate removal of the present VC, Prof AP Pandey for the sake of posterity. Soon the issue has become an issue of the state since it has slowly started jeopardising the academic future of the students of the state.

Following are gist of the charges, in telegraphic language, levelled against Prof AP Pandey by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA reproduced for your kind reference and perusal (Prof. AP Pandey henceforth is addressed as He unless specified otherwise):

1. He donated Rs. 2.00 lakhs to the ABVP from the University fund without any approval from any authority of the University.

2. Without any tender worth its name, he placed the order for installation of ‘smart classes’ in the University to a Lucknow based firm and also paid Rs. 5.00 crores without following any proper official procedure.

3. He procured the examination answer paper (modified without the approval of academic council) without any tender again to a Lucknow based firm at the rate of Rs. 24 per piece, which was earlier supplied by a local firm at a rate Rs. 5.00 per piece.

4. Similarly, most of the general items (both consumables and non-consumables) which were supplied following proper purchase processes by local firms were now procured from outside agents/suppliers without proper purchase process relatively at a much higher rate.

5. No serious efforts have been made to hold the Convocation since his joining when the last 14th Convocation which was held on 29th April, 2014.

6. In violation of the provisions of Section 22 of the Manipur University Act, 2005, no meeting of the Court of the University has ever been held since his joining.

7. No effort was made to appoint a new Chancellor after the retirement of Prof. Dilip Nachanne since some 16 months back to ensure that he continues to be one in all for the entire University.

8. The statutory requirement of holding 3 meetings of the Executive Council as well as the Finance Committee meeting in a year has never been fulfilled during his tenure. This is another serious case of violation of the University Act and Statutes.

9. Withdrawal in 2017 of approved courses like LLM, MA. (Fine Arts) and M.Ed due to lackadaisical and ineffective administration.

10. Selective Delegation of Powers only to his blue eyed coterie group like Prof. R R Pandey, Prof. Arun Saxena, Ganesh Sethi, and Prof Kh. Tomba who have all been alleged to have unethical business relations with him.

11. Arbitrary appointment of more than 20 persons on contract basis without any proper advertisement including the near and dear ones from politically active families.

12. His habitual habit of coming late in the office invariably after 1 pm despite repeated request from teachers and students of the University. This impacts interpersonal relations between the various groups and him.

13. Degrading the dignity of office of the VC to a level as low as a night club by partying in ungodly hours in his office with his unofficial guest including his coterie group, some businessmen and politicians.

14. His determined efforts not to fill up the statutory posts like Registrar, Controller of Examination, Librarian & Curator, Principal MIT, etc. to ensure that they are manned by in-charges to his benefits.

Yours sincerely

Aakash Salam, President, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM). (To be contd)