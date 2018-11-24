Angling meet gives new taste to Sangai Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23: The first Sangai International Angling Competition 2018, was organised at Kanglapat today by All Manipur Angling Association (AMAA) under the aegis of the Tourism Department as a part of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival.

Around 400 people took part in the competition which lasted from 8 am till 2 pm.

T Basanta caught a fish weighing 2.24 kg to clinch the first prize in the competition today while Suraj caught a fish weighing 1.6 kg to secure the second spot, Momo captured a fish weighing 1.38 kg to secure the 3rd spot and Th Opendro caught a fish weighing 1.35 kg to secure the 4th spot in the competition. The 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th position holders were given Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively along with certificates as well. On the other hand, the consolation prize winners were given Rs 5000 and a certificate each. During the launch of the competition, Art & Culture Minister L Jayantakumar said that the angling competition is the first for Manipur Sangai Festival and assured to organise the competition with even more aplomb in the future.

On the other hand, AMAA president A Shivasa Sharma said that the event was organised as a part of the Sangai Festival so that people can have a taste of catching indigenous fish varieties of the State.

A similar competition will also be held at Loktak Lake on November 28, he informed and appealed to all to come and enjoy the competition. Konthoujam A/C MLA Dr S Ranjan and Thanga A/C MLA cum Chairman of PDA, T Robindro were also present during the event.