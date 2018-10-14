Anglo-Kuki war anniv on Oct 17

KANGPOKPI, Oct13

The Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19 centenary commemoration which had begun since last year is all set to be celebrated for the second year on October 17 at various States in India under Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Celebration Committee.

The centenary commemoration will culminate next year in October while seminars, workshops, symposiums, cultural festivities, sports and documentaries/publications constitute the main events of the three years commemoration programme.

The Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19 centenary commemoration this year will be held on 17 October at New Delhi, Churachandpur in Manipur and Shillong in Meghalaya.

A press conference was held today at Kangpokpi DHQs in the presence of Khaimang Chongloi, Chairman, Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee and Letzamang Haokip, Chairman, Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee (Churachandpur district) as part of its mobilization campaign for the Churachandpur district celebration.

While addressing the media persons, Khaimang Chongloi said that as part of this year celebration, a national seminar on the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19 will be organized on October 15 in New Delhi by the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library while eminent historians and scholars from different universities all over India will be participating at the seminar. He said that the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19 or the Kuki Rebellion was a war against colonialism fought by the Kukis to defend their ancestral land, independence and freedom and no war in the history of British India is as unique as the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19 while it was recorded to be one of the most significant wars during colonial period in the British Eastern Frontier India.

He continued that British hegemony was viewed as a policy of subjugation and enslavement by the Kuki people and considered it against the principles of liberty and freedom while adding that the Kukis had no option but to fight for the protection of the realm and the inalienable rights of its people.

He also said that the war was the only one of its kind in the annals of British Frontier India for the fact that there’s no such war as drawn-out as the Anglo-Kuki war which lasted for three long years and was fought over a vast area across international borders in the independent hill country in India and Burma.

“The war was well documented and recorded in British colonial history but this historic event is in such a state of neglect because of the central and state Governments’ lack of patronage and it is for this reason that such a significant event in history has to get its due share of recognition it deserved”, he asserted before adding that the main reason why the Anglo-Kuki War 1917-19 remains in such obscurity to most people is the lack of political patronage. The Anglo-Kuki War Commemoration in Manipur will be held at Tuibuong, Churachandpur where all the chiefs and village authorities, Kuki CSOs leaders and CSOs leaders of other communities, and the Kuki people are invited to become a part of this event said Letzamang Haokip, Chairman, Anglo-Kuki War Centenary Commemoration Committee (Churachandpur District).

He appeals the people of Kangpokpi District and the Kukis across Manipur as a whole to be a part of the centenary commemoration enthusiastically at Churachandpur and render all support and cooperation for the grandest celebration.