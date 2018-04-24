IMPHAL, Apr 23: The 1st Anglo-Manipuri War 1891 Commemoration Month 2018, was held at Rupmahal Theatre, BT Road, today under the aegis of Justice Committee for Anglo Manipuri War 1891 Martyrs and Victims of Kangleipak (Manipur).

Speaking at the event, UCM president Elangbam Johnson said that even though the State Government remembers the Anglo-Manipur War at Khongjom only, questions may be asked if the war was fought only in Khongjom.

He claimed that the Anglo-Manipuri war was fought at different places of the State and many brave people lost their lives and added that it would be grave injustice to all the other forgotten heroes if the Government chooses to remember and honour only the brave people who died at Khongjom. On the other hand, he urged the Government to look into the alleged attempt to annex Aimol tribe by the NSCN(IM) and also demanded the outfit to refrain from such actions immediately. Chief Editor of Impact TV, Yumnam Rupachandra, historian Naorem Joykumar and chairman of the Justice Committee for Anglo Manipuri War 1891 Martyrs and Victims of Kangleipak (Manipur), H Ibotombi Khuman attended the event as the presidium members. The participants also observed two minutes silence at the event in honour of the brave souls.