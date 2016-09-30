Anil Dave visits Keibul Lamjao NP

IMPHAL, Sep 29: Anil Madhav Dave, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, visited Keibul Lamjao National Park, which is the only floating National Park in the world by boat and walked on the biomass (Phumdi) along with I Hemochandra, Minister Forest and Environment, M Asnikumar Singh, State Vice President BJP Manipur Unit along high level Central and State Forest Department officials today. On the way to Keibul Forest IB, the Union Minister was welcomed by a large number of BJP workers along the route. He stopped his car and walked with BJP workers on the road and he also dropped at the residence of Asnikumar, who is a resident of Keibul village.

The Union Minister listened the grievances of BJP workers and representatives of All Loktak Lake Areas’ Fisherman Welfare Union. He said that he understands the genuine grievances of the people of these localities and dwellers of Loktak lake. He said that the dwellers of Loktak are the real owners of the lake and surrounding villagers of the Keibul Lamjao National Park are real owner of Keibul Lamjao National Park. Loktak lake and Keibul Lamjao NP are the assets of the Nation, he said. All the genuine and basic requirements like proper drinking water, basic health care and education and their livelihood demanded by the villagers should be delivered at the earliest possible time.

The prime ecological problem of the lake is pollution, he said and added that large pollutants are being carried into the lake by rivers flowing to lake directly throughout the year and siltation is also a major threat. River treatment plants and control of using all forms of chemical by farmers in the agricultural practices in Manipur valley are the needs of the hour, he observed. A holistic approach with all stakeholders for conservation of these assets is essential, he said and added that all the schemes/projects which are implemented are being re-examined. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is the symbol of development for India is very keen to deliver development in the North East region particularly in Manipur which is far lagging behind in development.