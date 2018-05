IMPHAL, May 9: Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Imphal East conducted a vaccination programme at Citizens Club, Soibam Leikai in Imphal East district today during many cats and dogs reared by the locals were administered vaccines. Dr Arambam Indrakumar of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and president of Citizens Club Oinam Priyokumar were present at the programme.