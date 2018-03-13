Anjuman clarifies

IMPHAL, Mar 12: The Anjuman Islah-e-Muaashrah (AIM) has clarified that the allegations made by one Basijan Bibi of Sekmaijin Khunou Konuma against the organisation is false and baseless.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, AIM secretary Md Habibulah said that the family members of an 18 year old girl from Sekmaijin Khunou Konuma, lodged a complaint to the organisation alleging that Bibi’s husband, Jaheruddin alias Yaima (65), had allegedly raped the girl on the night of January 10 (at around 6 pm).

As per the complaint, Anjuman volunteers picked up the accused from the Masjid at Porompat, and brought him to Anjuman office, but not before informing those present at the Masjid regarding the alleged crime committed by the accused, the secretary added. He claimed that during interrogation, Jaheruddin admitted to committing the offence against the victim girl.

But when Anjuman asked his (Jaheruddin) family members to come to Anjuman’s office, none came, Habibulah said and added that instead of coming to the organisations’ office, the family members of Jaheruddin allegedly harassed and threatened the victim’s family. Condemning the allegations made by the wife of the accused, the secretary clarified that the claims made by the women regarding Anjuman volunteers demanding Rs 4 lakh for the release of her husband is false.

He further added that Md Jaheruddin alias Yaima will be handed over to Lilong police for taking up necessary legal actions.