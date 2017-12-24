IMPHAL, Dec 23 : The annual general conference of the Thoubal District Amateur Boxing Association (THOUDABA) will be held at the office of Modern Youth Club, Khangabok on January 10.

The association has asked all members to renew their membership and new intending members to get admitted to the association on or before January 5.

Details can be had from president and secretary in-charge of the association the association, said a press release issued by the association.