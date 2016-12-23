Jiribam, Dec, 22: The 6th annual sports meet of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya (RKSDV), Jiribam was kicked off from today at the school campus. The meet will be held till Dec 24. The opening ceremony was attended by L Ranjitkumar Singh, Zonal Education Officer, Jiribam as the chief guest while S Maniton Singh, Principal of the School was the functional president. Md Hafiz Uddin, Supervisor of SSA, Jiribam was the guest of honour.