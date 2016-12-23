"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
December 23, 2016 06:46 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Sports News

Annual sports meet

38 0

Amazon Great Indian Festival-Diwali Offer

Jiribam, Dec, 22: The 6th annual sports meet of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya (RKSDV), Jiribam was kicked off from today at the school campus. The meet will be held till Dec 24. The opening ceremony was attended by L Ranjitkumar Singh, Zonal Education Officer, Jiribam as the chief guest while S Maniton Singh, Principal of the School was the functional president. Md Hafiz Uddin, Supervisor of SSA, Jiribam was the guest of honour.

Amazon Great Indian Festival-Diwali Offer

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
82 queries in 0.302 seconds.