Another award for ‘Ima Sabitri’

IMPHAL, Apr 10: Manipuri documentary ‘Ima Sabitri’ directed by Bobo Khuraijam has been conferred the prestigious Satyajit Ray Golden Award for the best documentary in the first South Asian Short Film Festival (SASFF) 2018 which concluded yesterday at Nandan, Kolkata.

The 11-day long festival kicked off on March 31. ‘Ima Sabitri’ was declared the best documentary film by the jury. Altogether there were 52 documentary films in the competition section.

This is for the first time that the Federation of Film Societies of India (Eastern Region) organised such a huge competitive festival of short fictions and documentaries with 179 titles from different countries of South Asia.