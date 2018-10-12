Another counter FIR sought against K Yugindro

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 11 : Barely 24 hours after a research scholar filed a complaint at Singjamei police station seeking to file a counter FIR against Prof K Yugindro, another similar complaint has been filed at Singjamei police station today.

The student in question, Nilakanta Longjam a student of Physical Education and Sports Science urged the OC of Singjamei PS to register an FIR against Prof K Yugindro under ‘stringent and appropriate Section of the IPC for providing false information to the police.’

In his complaint to the police, the student said that he had already left the MU hostel in the second week of August for medical check up.

Due to severe abdominal pain, the student said he went to City Hospital at Chingmei-rong on August 30 and consulted Dr Romeo who advised medical tests (conducted at Babina Diagnostics on the same day). Since proper rest was advised, the student said he even put his mobile phone off and did not talk to anyone on the phone.

Giving details, the student said that since he was not getting any relief, he consulted Dr Kh Shantikumar Singh on September 21 and the doctor again recommended several tests.

Thereafter several tests were conducted on September 26 at Sangai Healthcare and Research Centre and he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

On the same day an emergency operation was conducted at Suba Hospital and Assisted Reproductive Centre. The student said that he was bed ridden for five days and was discharged from hospital on September 30. It was after a few days that he came to know that he had been named in the FIR filed by K Yugindro said the student adding that he did not even know that Yugindro had been appointed as the Pro VC.

The stitches of the operation were removed on October 10 by Dr Kh Shantikumar Singh, said Nilakanta and urged the OC to file a counter FIR against K Yugindro.