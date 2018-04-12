Another executive council member of AMFA resigns

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 11: After Kongkham Hemandro, executive council member of AMFA and Wungpam Kasar, vice president of AMFA tendered their resignation based on a memorandom issued by Registrar of Co-Operative Societies on March 22, another executive council member of AMFA, Paulhring Langhu, followed suit and resigned from the executive council on moral ground.

He submitted his resignation letter to the president of AMFA today. Paulhring is also a representative of District Sport Association, Chandel.