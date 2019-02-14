Anti-CAB agitations go on till late afternoon

Our Correspondent

Bpr/Tbl/Kak, Feb 13 : Endorsing the movements/protests launched by MANPAC and PAM in the State against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, different modes of protest demonstrations were staged across Bishnupur district yesterday and this morning. Government offices, markets, shops and other business establishments remained closed

Volunteers of several clubs and Meira Paibis of Nambol took out a protest demonstration and stopped all the vehicles plying along the said road. People coming to attend ritual ceremonies on private vehicles were made to walk on foot for a distance during the protest. The protesters then headed toward the residence of Government’s spokesmen, S Tiken and urged him to talk to the Government to withdraw the Bill.

Meanwhile, over 5000 people of Moirang took part in the torch rally organised by Moirang Moirang Kendra Apunba Meira Paibi Apunba Lup (MAMPIL) from Moirang Lamkhai to Ibudhou Moirang Thangjing Laikon yesterday.

Slogans like “Down down BJP”, “Withdraw CAB”, Save indigenous people” were raised by the protesters. The rally was also joined by womenfolk of Phubala, Shunushiphai, Naranseina, Thamnapokpi and scores of womenfolk and volunteers from different Leikais/CSOs of Moirang.

The rally culminated at the starting point where effigies of PM and CM were burned. Torch rallies were also taken out at different places of the said district too, reports our correspondent.

Meanwhile, Moirang to Kumbi road was blocked this morning to protest the Bill. Different protests demonstration were also launched at Wangoo, Kumbi, Thanga Lawai, Keirenphabi, Moirang Bazar, Moirang Khunou, Moirang Lamkhai and Kwakta among others.

The protest demonstrations were dropped at around 3 pm after learning that the Bill was not tabled in the Rabya Sabha.

Meanwhile, people of Lilong also took the protest on the roads and ELYSA Club, Phouden Youth Club, Phouden Keirangbi Youth Club, under the aegis of People Alliance Manipur, blocked the road at Phouden Keirambi and staged a sit in protest as well. Similar protests were also carried out at Thoubal Wangkhem.

Joint Committee on People’s Welfare Yairipok continue to protest the CAB 2016 at different locations including Yairipok Thongkhong, Yairipok Bazar, Yairipok Bamon Leikai, Yairipok Bishnunaha in which locals and Meira Paibis took the protest to the streets and staged sit in protests.

Yairipok Laimanai under Andro constituency, Youth Development Committee Yairipok Khoirom and Khoirom Apunba Meira Paibi Lup also staged protest demonstrations and shouted slogans against the Bill.

In Kakching district, Kakching Keithel Apunba Ima Lup blocked the road near the Keithel however, the crowd was dispersed after Kakching police imposed CrPC 144 in the area.

Sit in protests were also organised by locals of Sora, womenfolk of Serou, SWC Langmeidong, women of Wabagai Terapishak and other clubs/organisations. The police tried to disperse the people by firing tear gas shells.