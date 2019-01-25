Anti-CAB protest reaches BJP chief’s house, five hurt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 24: At least five people, including four volunteers of student organizations were injured when police detonated multiple smoke bombs in their efforts to disperse a group of students who protested in front of the residence of BJP Manipur Pradesh president and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda at Wahengbam Leikai under the aegis of six students’ organizations namely; AMSU, DESAM, KSA, MSF, AIMS and SUK today.

The student protesters were demanding the MP to state his position regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 to public.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters comprising of five other student organizations, namely MSAD, RSF, AMMSO, SSUM and AMPSOM and womenfolk of Ima Market also protested in front of the MP’s residence on the same issue almost simultaneously.

The injured students have been identified as Zet Pebam (24) of Napet Palli, Konsam Sanjoy (26) of Loushangkhong, Kangujam Amarjit (22) of Phaknung, Toto Sanasam (22) of Sawombung and Sushma (29) of Wangkhei. All of them are said to have been hospitalized for respiratory problem after they inhaled smoke emitted by smoke bombs although they were later discharged.

The first instance wherein several students and a woman were injured began at around 2 pm when a large number of volunteers of AMSU, DESAM, KSA, MSF, AIMS and SUK marched towards the residence of MP Bhabananda demanding the MP to state his position regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 to the public.

Police prevented the student volunteers from entering the premises of the MP and a scuffle ensued between the protesters and the police when the protesters tried to enter the MP’s residence shouting various slogans like “Down down BJP, down down Modi Government”.

Police resorted to detonation of multiple smoke bombs to disperse the protesters as the scuffle became more tense.

However, the enraged protesters assembled again near the residence of Bhabananda and protested there.

Later police allowed six representatives from among the protesters to meet Bhabananda at around 3 pm.

After meeting the MP, the students’ representatives conveyed that the MP gave assurance that he would raise his voice against the Bill if it is tabled in the budget session of the Rajya Sabha which will commence from January 31 provided he gets a chance to speak there.

The MP also informed student activists that he knows the pulse of the people and he will try to act accordingly while adding that the State Government’s stand and the situation in the State will be highlighted in the Rajya Sabha when he gets time to speak. The students’ representatives also stated that they will carry on the agitation until the Bill is withdrawn.

It is also said that many other volunteers of the six student organizations also protested in front of the Boxing Academy set up by Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom at Langol today.

However, the protesters could not meet Mary Kom.

In the second instance where the volunteers of MSAD, RSF, AMMSO, SSUM and AMPSOM and womenfolk of Ima Keithel protested against the Bill on the same issue, there was no report of any untoward incident.