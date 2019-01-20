Anti-CAB protests roll on

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 19: Women-folk and Meira Paibies of Uripok staged sit-in-protest demonstrations at Uripok Leikhurembi Machin, Khois-nam Leikai and Huidrom Leikai today under the ban-ner of the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS), against the Citizen Amendment Bill 2016 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

Speaking to media persons, one of the Meira Paibi members stated that they strongly condemn and oppose the CAB and de- manded immediate Presidential assent to Manipur People Bill 2018.

She also stated that they will extend all kind of support and cooperation to any forms of agitation or protest launched against the Bill in the State until and unless the said Bill is withdrawn by the Central Government.

The Meira Paibi member then urged the State Government to act according to the desire and sentiment of the people.

On the other hand, volunteers of Iramdam Kanba Apunba Lup (IKAL) Kangleipak staged a protest demonstration against the CAB 2016 today, in front of Uripok Auto parking.

The protest demonstration was jointly organized by volunteers of (IKAL) Kangleipak, AMSU, DESAM, MSF, KSA, SUK and AIMS. Speaking to media persons, Wahengbam Luwangleima, general secretary of IKAL informed that the protest demonstration was organised against the Citizen Amendment Bill 2016 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.

She said that IKAL will support and extend utmost cooperation to any kind of agitation launched in the state against the CAB.

If the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, then the indigenous people of the State will become minority in their own land due to unchecked influx of a large number of illegal migrants from neighbouring countries.

She also stated that every section of the people should stand united and stressed on the need to raise a collective voice against the Bill so as to save the future of the indigenous people.

The IKAL general secretary further stated that it is very clear that IKAL will stand against the Citizen Amendment Bill 2016 until it is withdrawn and IKAL will also support any further course of action/ agitation taken up after the public discourse of the apex students’ organizations which will be held tomorrow.

On the other hand, womenfolk and students staged a similar sit-in-protest demonstrations at Ghari Awang Leikai and Keishampat Keisham Leikai today against the CAB.