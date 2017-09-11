Anti-corruption cell cannot root out corruption: MLA N Loken

Imphal, Sep 10: Nambol MLA N Loken stated that the anti-corruption cell constituted by the BJP Government will not be able to root out corruption from Manipur. He made the statement at the 23rd anniversary of the Writers’ Club Manipur and the 4th Nameirakpam Chandreshwor (Kameshwor) Memorial Literature Award distribution ceremony at the Conference Hall of the Royal Academy of Law in Oinam, Nambol.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Loken added that it will be possible to eradicate corruption only when the politicians and people realise the importance together.

Those who have newly entered politics have made a disgrace of the politicians, he blamed and continued that those in literature can fill the widening gap between the ruler and the ruled. He also expressed confidence that the authors at the Writers’ Club Manipur will be able to help bring a prosperous and peace Manipur.

Attendees also paid floral tribute to the deceased Nameirakpam Chandeshwor and a magazine edited by Kh Ibeton was released at the function. The event also saw the release of three books: Kh Ibeton’s Metrabakki Chanu and Kaina Seirol, and Dr O Chaoba Meetei’s Taibangna Mapu Thiba.

After the book release programme, the 4th Nameirakpam Chandreshwor (Kameshwor) Memorial Literature Award 2017 was given to the author of Ukugi Yumna Ngaihoure, Sanatombi Ngangom by MLA Nambol AC Nameirakpam Loken and family members. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25000.

Retired ZEO Ngangom Naba and president of the Writers Club Manipur Dr Salam Santibala attended the event as the chief guest and the president respectively.