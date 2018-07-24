Anti-Liquor Bill Womenfolk bid to storm Assembly stopped

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23: Womenfolk of CADA and Nupi Samaj attempted to storm the Assembly complex raising slogans against implementation of Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018, providing license for alcohol brewing etc today.

However, they were prevented from going further by police near Nirmalabas School traffic point and were diverted towards Kangla Gate instead.

Speaking to media persons at Kangla Gate, Nupi Samaj president Thokchom Ramani said that the womenfolk and mothers of the State vehemently condemn the Government for ignoring the demand for banning alcohol and instead taking up steps to legalise alcohol in the State.

She further warned that they will take up drastic measures if the Government goes ahead and pass the Bill despite the strong opposition from the people.

On the other hand, police also prevented a large number of women vendors of Khwairamband Keithel, led by Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur (SSUM) from going towards the State Assembly complex.

The police diverted the protesters towards Kangla traffic point and led them back to the Keithel again.

During the agitation, almost all the shops and business establishments remained closed and none of the women vendors opened shop.

The women agitators even vandalised some vegetable vendors near Nagamapal who were found opening shop during the agitation.

On the other hand, CADA and Nupi Samaj lauded all those concerned for deciding not to pass Manipur Liquor Prohibition (Second Amendment) Bill 2018 during today’s Assembly session.

Speaking to media persons at Konung Mamang today, Nupi Samaj Ramani said that the decision not to pass the said Bill is very fortunate for the State and its people and expressed gratitude to all the Ministers and MLAs concerned.

On the other hand, CADA secretary general Deepanjit Ningthoujam lauded Opposition leader Okram Ibobi for offering constructive suggestion during the discussion of the Bill during the Assembly session today and added that the decision to not pass the Bill is quite fortunate for the State as a whole.

Claiming that it would be better to request Central Government for funds rather than trying to boost income through alcohol brewing, he expressed gratitude to the people and the organisations who supported the movement.

He added that CADA will not stop its movement against alcohol and drugs even though the Bill was not passed.