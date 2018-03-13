Anti-Mapithel Dam JAC 48 hrs State bandh from Mar 14

IMPHAL, Mar 12: The JAC Against Forced Inauguration of Mapithel Dam (JAC AFIMD) has called a 48 hour Manipur bandh from the midnight of March 14 till the midnight of March 16, against the attempt of the State Government to inaugurate Mapithel dam allegedly without following proper procedures/guidelines.

A press release issued by the secretary of the JAC today, explained that the JAC submitted a joint memorandum to the Prime Minister, through the Governor, on February 28, as well as to the Chief Minister on the same day as well.

The JAC also submitted a memo to the Governor on March 1, appealing the authority concerned to refrain from commissioning the dam until the demands of the JAC are fulfilled and the affected landowners are adequately compensated in concurrence with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

It mentioned that a judgement order of the National Green Tribunal, Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata, issued on December 7, last year, clearly stated that the State Government has violated the statutory requirements provided under the FRA 2006.

It alleged that the State Government was directed to comply with the provisions of the said FRA within three months, but the State Government has not done so till date, and claimed that the attempt of the State Government to commission the dam without following proper procedures, is against the law.

Protesting the act of the State Government, the JAC has called for a 48 hour all Manipur bandh from the midnight of March 14, it stated. However educational institutions, medical, water supply, electricity, media etc will be exempted from the bandh, it added.