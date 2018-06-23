Anti-polythene drive goes on

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 22: A team of Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) carried out a drive against polythene bags thinner than 50 microns at Paona Bazar today.

MPCB scientist Kh Tomba said that they have been carrying out drives against polythene bags thinner than 50 microns since June 5 (World Environment Day) this year.

He said that the seized plastics/polythene bags would be used in black-topping roads and it would make roads more durable.

Moreover, plastics disposed at different places would be bought at Rs 9 to Rs 13 per Kg and these plastics would be resold to an agency, Tomba said.

A notification issued by the Government on April 12, 2017 banned hoarding as well as use of plastics thinner than 50 microns. Anyone who defies this ban can be fined Rs one lakh or imprisoned for five years, Tomba said.

He informed that necessary steps would be initiated soon to pull up people who are selling or hoarding plastics thinner than 50 microns and produce them in Courts from August 1 this year.