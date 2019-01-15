Anti-poppy drive

IMPHAL, Jan 14: A joint team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border, Narcotic Control Bureau, Imphal East district police, 7th Manipur Rifles, Forest Department and officers from Kangpokpi SDC, destroyed illegal poppy plantations at Changsang village, under Kangpokpi district, today.

The drive was led by the SDC of Kangpokpi district and Additional SP, NAB Manipur.

During the drive, around 150 acres of illegal poppy plantation, which would yield around 1500 kilograms of opium, were destroyed.