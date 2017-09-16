Anti-terror mock drill held

IMPHAL, Sep 15: A special team of Manipur Police today held an anti-terrorism mock drill at Hotel Classic Grande, Chingmeirong to sharpen their preparedness on tackling hostage situation and rescuing people held hostage by terrorists.

IG (Zone-I) Clay Khongsai claimed that a special team of Manipur Police has been trained on tackling terrorist attacks at public places and also on rescuing hostages. The mock drill named Operation Arambai was conducted under the supervision of the DGP and the IGP (Zone-I).

The drill was participated by 97 police personnel and an imaginary scene of one individual being held hostage in one of the hotel rooms by a terrorist group of 5/6 persons was enacted.

As a part of the drill some bombs were also set off outside the hotel. On hearing the loud sounds, many people of the locality were panic-stricken and they came out to check what was the matter.

The drill was commanded by Imphal West Additional SP (Operations) N Madhunimai and the whole exercise was supervised by IG Clay Khongsai, Imphal West SP Themsing Ngasangva and Imphal East SP K Kabib.

Talking to this reporter after the drill, Clay Khongsai said that selected personnel of Manipur Police have been training on tackling situations of terrorist attacks and rescuing people held hostage by terrorists.

There are anti-terror squads in Manipur Police and they have been trained in the USA and the NSG’s training centres.

Recently, 30 personnel of Manipur Police took part in a training of trainers at an NSG training centre.

A similar mock drill was held at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) about two years back but this is the first time anti-terrorism mock drill has been held in a big hotel.

The IGP claimed that Manipur Police is well prepared to tackle any terrorist attack at public places. A mechanism has also been put in place for instant communication and operation in the event of such crisis situation.

Classic Group of Hotels general manager Salam Sachidananda said that the mock drill was aimed at educating the hotel staff on what they should do and what they must not and also on evacuating the hotel guests safely in case the hotel comes under terrorist attack.