AP Pandey is back ! On leave VC returns to duty !

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1 : Manipur University Vice Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey who was given leave for 30 days following sustained agitation by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA for an independent enquiry against his alleged financial and administrative wrongdoings has resumed duty with effect from today.

An intimation to this effect which is signed by Prof AP Pandey himself has been submitted to the Governor, MHRD Secretary, the Chief Secretary, the Commission (Higher Education) and the MU Registrar.

Prof Pandey has also issued another order whereby Prof M Shyamkesho has been reinstated as Registrar in-charge with immediate effect.

Notably, newly appointed Registrar in-charge Sh Dorendrajit issued a notification on August 30 whereby the leave given to Prof Pandey was extended till necessary action has been initiated based on the enquiry report.

But MHRD wrote to the VC in-charge on August 24 to undo the order whereby Prof Sh Dorendrajit was appointed as Registrar in-charge.

MUSU, MUTA and MUSA suspended their protracted agitation which included total shutdown of MU after they signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and the then Registrar in-charge Prof M Shyamkesho issued a notice informing all concerned that all the terms of the MoA have been approved by the Union Human Resource Development Minister.

Moreover, MHRD appointed Prof W Vishwanath as the VC in-charge.

Subsequent upon suspension of the total shutdown, MU started declaring pending results of different examinations.

The MoA signed on August 16 says that during the period of enquiry and until follow up action based on the enquiry report by the competent authority preferably within a period of 15 days, Prof AP Pandey will be on leave. The fact finding committee set up by the HRD Ministry was also reconstituted as an independent two-member enquiry committee chaired by T Nandakumar, former acting Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya as per the MoA. However, it is reported that the independent enquiry committee headed by Justice T Nandakumar has not yet arrived at MU or started any enquiry process.