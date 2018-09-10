AP Pandey likely to be given forced leave

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 9: With a view to bring to an end the protracted Manipur University crisis, Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey would be given forced leave with due consent of the President of India.

A well placed source informed that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the State Government were awaiting return of President Ram Nath Kovind who is on foreign tour to seek his due consent for granting forced leave to Prof Pandey.

With the President expected to arrive at Delhi today, MHRD would be initiating due procedures to grant forced leave to Prof Pandey within the next couple of days.

Since Prof Pandey resumed duty as the VC of Manipur University on September 1, Chief Minister N Biren and Education Minister Th Radheshyam talked with the Union HRD Minister over telephone every single day with regard to the protracted crisis, informed the source.

MHRD would send a file about granting forced leave to Prof Pandey to the President who is also the Visitor of Manipur University. If the President gives his consent, Prof Pandey would be granted forced leave.

MHRD has been already considering initiating legal action in case Prof Pandey defies or does not comply with the Ministry’s initiative of granting him forced leave.

Chief Minister N Biren who left Imphal for New Delhi today to attend BJP National executive meeting may also meet the Union HRD Minister and discuss the MU crisis.

Soon after Prof Pandey resumed duty on September 1, both VC in-charge Prof Vishwanath and Registrar in-charge Prof Sh Dorendrajit were placed under suspension, and this ignited renewed unrest at MU.

Prof Vishwanath who was appointed as VC in-charge with due approval of MHRD responded by suspending Prof Shyamkesho.

Notably, the prolonged agitation of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA was suspended after they signed an MoA with MHRD and the State Government on August 16 and MU was re-opened on August 23.

Meanwhile, the two-men independent enquiry committee constituted as per the MoA started their probe on September 6.