AP Pandey takes leave, Vishwanath takes charge MUSU, MUTA, MUSA stick to stand

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2: After Vice Chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey has been granted leave for a period of 30 days with effect from today as per the advice of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Prof W Vishwanath of the Department of Life Sciences has been given the charge of VC during the period of Prof Pandey’s absence.

Registrar in-charge Prof M Shyamkesho issued an order to this effect today.

The latest development has however not cut ice with MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, which have made their stand clear that the university community will never accept such an arrangement, and alleged that the move is an attempt to protect AP Pandey.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren has appealed to the MU community to call off their sustained agitation so that the Fact Finding Committee can start its work.

Speaking to media persons at his office this evening, N Biren stated that most of the demands of the MU community and the people have been fulfilled.

He then appealed to MUSU, MUTA and MUSA to call off their agitation in the interest of the State’s academic atmosphere.

The State Government will stand for justice and for the cause of the people.

“Let’s work together to achieve the common goal in conformity with the established rules and Acts as MU is a Central university”, Biren stated.

Since the day the MU issue surfaced, the State Government has been exploring a solution and some Ministers are still at Delhi, claimed the Chief Minister.

The Government is quite worried as the issue has put a serious question on the career of thousands of students, he said.

He also conveyed gratitude to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for granting leave to Prof Pandey and appointing a senior most Professor as the VC in-charge, even though it is a little late.

On the other hand representatives and members of different political parties and civil society organisations will take out a silent rally tomorrow, said veteran politician Okram Joy who quit BJP a few days back.

Speaking to media persons at his Kakwa residence today, O Joy said that the silent rally is aimed at saving Manipur and Manipur University.

A public dialogue held on July 15 on the MU crisis with representatives of political parties and CSOs resolved to extend solidarity to the joint agitation of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA.

In line with this resolution, a silent rally would be staged tomorrow from Kakwa to Manipur University, Joy said while appealing to all political parties, CSOs and the public to support and join the rallySaying that Manipur University is the brain of the State, the veteran politician underscored the importance of saving the university.

Clarifying to the call of some people not to politicise the MU crisis, Joy said that the silent rally is not an attempt to take the MU crisis as a political platform but a sincere effort to save Manipur University.

All major issues which happened across the world always came to the political domain at the end, he added.

Joy said that Prof AP Pandey was appointed as the VC of Manipur University not because of his academic excellence or administrative efficiency but by virtue of his closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders.

Prof Pandey is a staunch supporter of BJP and appointment of such a man as the VC is nothing but a blatant attempt to transform the university as a political platform, Joy asserted.

Disturbances to law and order when thousands of students studying in 86 colleges affiliated to Manipur University are denied the right to education of prolonged period is a logical outcome. But the State Government is still unable to flex its muscles even though the career of thousands of students have been jeopardised and the State’s law and order has been threatened, Joy decried.

On the contrary, the State Government and some people closely associated with Prof Pandey have been working to render the people’s agitation meaningless by projecting the sustained agitation in the wrong light, Joy continued.

He also condemned the Government of India’s attitude of condoning Prof Pandey at the cost of thousands of Manipur University students.