By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 31: Prof AP Pandey took leave for 101 days since he became the Vice Chancellor of Manipur University till he was suspended and he took Rs 14,56,275 as advance for travel expenditures, according to a report furnished to the two-independent enquiry committee which has been probing charges levelled against the suspended VC.

After Prof Pandey did not turn up before the enquiry committee despite repeated calls and notifications, the enquiry committee instructed its nodal officer to furnish all documents and records about the leaves taken by Prof Pandey since he was appointed VC by October 30.

Accordingly, a packet of documents marked P1 was removed from out of the volumes of documents seized from the VC’s room and the packet was opened today in front of the enquiry committee’s chairman, member, nodal officer, secretary and representatives of MU’s teaching and non-teaching staff.

The packet contains records about 37 trips made by Prof Pandey outside the State. Although leave applications for 27 trips were found, no such applications were found for the remaining trips.

According to the documents seized by the enquiry committee, Prof Pandey took Rs 14,56,275 as advance for travel expenditures. It was also found in records that he took leave for 101 days and he left most of the leave applications open-ended without specifying the dates he would return from his trips.

Another packet of documents seized by the enquiry committee was opened today and it pertained to semester exams and declaration of exam results.

However the enquiry committee could not find the information they have been seeking. Subsequently, Controller of Examinations Angom Narayan was directed to furnish all documents related to scheduling of exams, postponement and holding of exams of re-scheduled dates and declaration of exam results by November 3, informed a source.

The source informed that eight persons including Prof Amar Yumnam of Economics Department gave their statements as witnesses to the enquiry committee at Hotel Classic yesterday.

The other seven are students and they are Mayanglambam Dayaman, Laishram Robindro, Laishram Kenedy, Moirangthem Bisheshor, Irengbam Naocha, Salam Kenedy and Oinam Bidyasagar.

As for the other witnesses who could not turn up on account of the UCM sponsored mass rally, the enquiry committee fixed November 5 for recording their statements.

It is reported that the enquiry committee may complete the enquiry process within the month of November.