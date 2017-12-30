Apollosana, Bankim, Somokanta take lead with 4.5 points

IMPHAL, Dec 29 : RK Apollosana, N Bankim and H Somokanta became joint leaders with 4.5 points inching close to the title of the 27th Kh Anou Singh Memorial State Level Chess Tournament 2017 at the end of round 5 today. The tournament is currently underway at Kwakeithel Boy’s Junior High School under the supervision of National arbiter, Dr RK Sanajaoba.

Kh Premchand, Kh Sanjoy, Th Govind Luwang, L Koireng Meitei , H Maniton also performed well today to earn 4 points in total after the fifth round keeping their journey towards the title intact.

Kh Bishwajit, Y Pritamkumar, S Premjit, Th Nabachandra, H Jacky, A Vineet, A Chakritombi, H Ibochou, N Brojen, A Jeevan and O Ningthem have so far earned 3.5 points.