Applications invited

IMPHAL, Dec 13: As a part of the international fortnight observation protesting vio-lence against women, Wo- men Action for Development (WAD) has invited appli-cations from both print and electronic media for the best reporter award for reporting cases on crimes against women and children from gender perspective.

A press release issued by the secretary of WAD informed interested reporters to submit their best three news clippings/video foot-ages which were published between January 1 this year till date along with the bio-data verified by the editors of their media houses on or before December 20.

It mentioned that the award carries a cash prize of Rs 30,000 along with citation and added that any query can be directed to wad.imphal2011@gmail.com or mobile numbers 8974035523 or 7085340653.