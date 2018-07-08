Applications invited for post of badminton coach

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 7 : Manipur Badminton in a press statement invited applications from State Badminton coaches, SAI Badminton, other coaches and senior players who are willing to be a coach for Badminton Coaching of Mini to Senior Players of Manipur Badminton Association.

The statement further informed intending coaches and senior players to avail the application form from the office of the association. The last date of submission of form is July 14. Further details can be had from the office of the association.