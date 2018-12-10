Applications invited to open retail outlets IOC throws open doors to interested individuals

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : Deputy General Manager Retail Sales cum State level Co-ordinator of IOCL Imphal, Sinam Ibungoton has announced that potential applicants can easily become owners of 84 oil pumps which will be established at 15 districts of the State (excluding Kamjong district).

Speaking to media persons in the presence of District Nodal Officers, Sinam Ibungoton said that necessary advertisements have been done for the establishment of 84 petrol pumps based on a complete electronic based platform, in 15 districts of the State, and the last date for the submission for the said ad is December 24.

Pointing out that the criteria for opening the new petrol pumps are different from the past, the DGM mentioned that potential applicants need not submit the necessary documents in a hurry.

The applicants need to prepare the necessary documents and register at www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in, he said adding that after registering an OTP will be generated and after the OTP is submitted, an email ID, user ID and password will be mailed to the potential applicants.

He continued that the past criteria which made it mandatory for the potential applicant to have Rs 25 lakh in their bank account, will no longer be valid.

The age limit which was between 21 and 55 has now be revised to between 21 and 60 years of age.

The DGM further informed that the educational qualification has also been set as at least class X pass from a recognised board and added that those who have land as well as those who were given land by family members, those who procured land through lease etc, can also become potential applicants.

He explained that a transparent on-line lottery will be conducted and only then the selected potential applicant’s documents will be analysed.

Those who are selected in the initial lottery will make a security deposit and their documents will be analysed.

Striking home the point that the security deposit will be forfeited if any errors are found in the submitted documents, the Deputy General Manager stressed on the need for the applicants to submit proper and reliable documents.