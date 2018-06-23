Appointment of teaching, non-teaching staff DESAM demands white paper

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 22: Accusing the authorities concerned of resorting to favouritism by preferring the kin and relatives of members of the governing bodies and that of the high ranking staff of the State Higher and Technical Education Department, while appointing the teaching and non-teaching staff for the six colleges which were approved for conversion to full fledged Government colleges approved by a Cabinet decision on March 28 this year, Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has demanded the State Government to produce a white paper regarding the appointment process at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at DESAM temporary office at Sagolband Moirang Leirak, its vice president N Edison Meitei claimed that the students organization has identified scores of individuals, who are kins and relatives of the members of the governing bodies and high ranking staff of the State Higher and Technical Education Departments, who have been appointed as teaching and non-teaching staff in connection with the process for converting six colleges to full-fledged Government colleges.

It may be mentioned that a Cabinet meeting held on May 28 approved the conversion of Biramangol College, Sawombung College, Mayai Lambi College, Yumnam Huidrom, Kakching Khunou College,, Liberal College, Luwangshangbam, Thambal Marik College, Oinam and Standard College, Kongba to full-fledged Government colleges under the State Higher and Technical Education Department.

Edison warned that the names of all those concerned will be revealed to the people through the media if the Government, the governing bodies of the respective colleges and other authorities concerned, fail to produce a white paper regarding the appointment process at the earliest.

The vice president also demanded the removal of the teaching and non-teaching staff who have been appointed through favouritism.

Stating that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges who have been working at the colleges since a long time, have carried the colleges despite enduring the harsh realities of being aided-college teachers, Edison alleged that the high ranking officers of State Higher and Technical Education Departments and the governing bodies of the respective colleges have attempted to break the sancity of the colleges at a time when the colleges have been approved by the Government. He also said that the people will feel betrayed if the Government fails to intervene at such a juncture and added that there is no sense of establishing an Anti-Corruption Cell in the State if such issues cannot be handled or if the wrong doers cannot be punished.