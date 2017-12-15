Appointment in TRI AMSU decries ‘pick and choose’ policy, burns CM’s effigy

IMPHAL, Dec 14: Protesting the lack of attention by the BJP led State Government towards the repeated calls to take up necessary actions against those preventing Ng Pikeshwor Singh from being appointed as the Deputy Director of Tribal Research Institute (TRI), volunteers of All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), burnt the effigy of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Thangmeiband main road, near DM College gate, today evening.

AMSU volunteers brought out a large effigy of the CM from its office at around 4.30 pm and burnt it on the main road, near DM college gate.

Speaking to media persons at the spot, organising secretary of AMSU, L Athouba said that AMSU is disappointed with the State Government for failing to take up any necessary actions regarding the attempt by some top officials of Tribal Affairs and Hills Department to prevent MPSC recommended candidate Ng Pikeshwor Singh from being appointed as the Dy Director of TRI, despite numerous appeals.

He alleged that the State Government’s promise to eradicate corruption from the State holds no water if it is hesitant to take up action against wrong practices.

L Athouba asked what the future will hold for the students and youth of the State, if the present Government cannot even put an end to the attempt by some high officials to prevent the appointment of an MPSC recommended candidate and added that the State Government will be held accountable for any untoward incident which may occur in AMSU’s protest against the unethical attempt of the vested individuals/officials.

He further alleged that the State Government is making a fool of the people by promising to end corruption and bring development on one hand and providing a safe haven to unethical/vested officials and individuals on the other.

Athouba alleged that the high officials tried to appoint Dr Gaikhamsin Riamei as the Joint Director of the Department by means of a DPC conducted by some officials of the Department without consulting MPSC, and questioned why the DPC for the post of a Joint Director, which is higher than the Deputy Director, was conducted by the Department’s officials while the DPC of the Dy Director was conducted by MPSC.

Pointing out that an MLA, IAS officer or even the Chief Minister cannot rob the people of their rights, L Athouba warned that if the rightfully selected candidate is not appointed and the vested officials allowed to prevail, then society and the people will deteriorate. Many talented and hard-working individuals will give up their dreams to appear in State competitive exams if the trend continues, he added.

Athouba urged the State Government to take up necessary actions to appoint the MPSC recommended candidate to the post of Deputy Director (TRI) at the earliest and warned that AMSU will launch various forms of agitation, including general strikes, if the need arises.

It may be mentioned that Ng Pikeshwor Singh was selected in the MPSC’s DPC for the post of Deputy Director on January 8, 2015. He also completed all necessary procedures like medical fitness and police verification successfully in the month of September the same year.

However, his appointment order is yet to be given till date and AMSU had accused some officials of Tribal Affairs and Hills of working with the authority concerned to try and prevent him (Pikeshwor) from being appointed as the Dy Director.